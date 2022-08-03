LAGRANGE — Saying he wants to keep LaGrange County employees working for LaGrange County, Commissioner Kevin Myers Monday recommended the LaGrange County Council give all county employees a 10 percent raise in the coming year.
“As a businessman, this makes sense,” Myers said after the meeting.
Myers made his proposal a motion that was seconded by Commissioner Peter Cook and passed 3-0 by the commissioners.
Myers said he spent hours last week researching data collected by federal and state agencies hunting for information about the economy and the increase in the cost of living before he came up with his recommendation. Myers said the federal government’s U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the cost of living rose nearly 10 percent last year alone.
“I think we just have to try to keep up with that,” he said. “It’s just a suggestion to the council, anyway.”
LaGrange County Council members control the budget and its checkbook. Council members will take up Myers’s request when they start looking at the county’s next budget during preliminary hearings they hold that start next week.
Myers said he suggested the county raise the wages to keep pace with the wages paid at jobs in the private sector.
“We have excellent employees working for the county right now, and I want to keep those people working for us,” he added. “We need to keep them. We can’t afford to lose a bunch of people and then have to go out and hire and train new people.”
Myers admitted making such a large proposal wasn’t easy.
“I didn’t like suggesting 10 percent, but think we need to make sure our employees are making decent money,” he explained.
The commissioners also approved a request by Sherri Johnston, executive director of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation, for $60,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money will be used to pay Housing Resource Hub for their continued work helping LaGrange County implement a housing strategy adopted in March of 2021.
