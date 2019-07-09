LAGRANGE — The new LaGrange County justice services building is almost ready for county employees to start moving in, Jason Boggs told the members of the LaGrange County Council Monday morning at their regular meeting.
“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Boggs said, who’s been overseeing the building’s construction. Boggs is the supervisor at the county’s building department.
Boggs said crews are wrapping up the final finish details on both the building’s first and second floors.
However, work crews are still waiting for a few final parts to be delivered before they can complete construction of the building’s elevators. Communications equipment needs to be installed in the elevators before they can be put into service.
Boggs said weather is still hampering efforts to pave the building’s parking lots.
Once completed, the new building will become the homes for the county’s prosecutor’s office and its probation department. Those two offices are the fastest growing departments within county government.
Despite all the construction delays caused by rainy weather, Boggs said the new building is worth the wait.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a great building,” he added.
In other matters, the council members approved a new tax abatement for Lennard Ag, a Howe based agribusiness, on its recent purchase of $630,000 worth of new equipment. The company purchased a new machine to dehydrate potatoes its representative said will be sold to the pet food industry. The county members approved a five-year tax abatement on the equipment, an abatement that’s expected to save the company about $8,700 in local taxes.
The LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. President Bill Bradley told council members his office has completed its annual review of LaGrange County companies that have received tax abatements. Bradley said nine of the ten organizations on that list have been deemed in full compliance with the terms and conditions set forth in those agreements. The review of the tenth organization is not complete at this point in time.
Mike Metz, the superintendent of the LaGrange County Parks Department informed the council members representatives of the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are working together to secure a grant for LaGrange County to be used to purchase a 32-acre piece of property the two agencies want the county to own and manage. The property is home to Indiana’s only known population of a small, rare and endangered butterfly. The two agencies want to see the property purchased and managed by the county’s parks departments as a nature preserve to help protect the butterfly.
Council members also signed letters of intent to apply for state grants to be used for local highway projects.
The LaGrange County Highway Department will be applying for at least nine Community Crossing grants intended to help fund three different road projects in LaGrange County. The projects have been divided into different phases in order to meet Indiana Department of Transportation criteria. LaGrange County is looking for about a million dollars in state funding to complete resurfacing and resealing projects on C.R. 600N, C.R 100S, and Hawpatch Road.
