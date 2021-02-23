KENDALLVILLE — In their second week of competition this winter, East Noble show choirs improved a bit from last week amid a tough competitive circuit.
Premier Edition, East Noble's unisex girls choir, finished as third runner up in their division, an improvement over last week's placing at DeKalb.
The mixed-gender Knight Rhythms group improved on its scores compared to a week ago, but facing a challenging division, did not place in the Top 5 this past weekend.
"I was very pleased with our kids efforts. It was a difficult week with weather related school cancellations. All rehearsals were done via Skype or Face Time, no in person rehearsals since our previous performance," choir director Chris Mettert said.
Local residents who want to get a glimpse of East Noble's choirs in action can check them out at an exhibition Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Cole Auditorium.
The show choirs will host two concerts, one at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. at East Noble High School.
Cost for the show is $5. Please have exact change or check.
Tickets may be purchased at the door and seating is limited to 186 people per show and you must be masked to attend. Contact Mettert or a show choir student to secure your tickets ahead of time.
Show lasts 45 minutes. More tickets are currently available for the 8 p.m. show than the 6 p.m.
