ALBION — The Noble County Council on Monday unanimously approved a tax abatement for B&J Medical’s purchase of more than $4 million in new equipment.
A tax abatement allows companies to lessen the impact on the property taxes associated with the purchase of new equipment by allowing the full levied amount not to come to term until the abatement has ended.
B&J Medical, which manufactures surgical implants, has 189 employees at its location west of Kendallville on U.S. 6.
The new equipment is expected to create 10 additional jobs, according to Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Melanie
Kellogg.
Kellogg pointed out that the company’s most recent abatement in 2022 was for $6.8 million in equipment. That abatement projected the creation of 11 new jobs. As of Monday, that abatement had led to 54 new hires.
Company spokesman Kelly Leitch said business is better than good.
“It’s growing leaps and bounds,” Leitch told the council.
The $4 million investment calls for the purchase of new mills, lathes, a forklift, an autobagger and other production equipment.
Councilwoman Mary Wysong made the motion to approve the abatement. Councilman Tom Janes provided the second.
The measure passed 5-0.
Engineer contract
Council members Doug Harp and Max Franklin had planned absences from Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting — and that led the council putting off a vote on a new contract for Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith.
On Aug. 28, the Noble County Commissioners approved a contract extension for Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith that would keep him in county employment through Dec. 31, 2028, and includes a large pay hike for 2024.
In a letter to the Noble County Council for its August meeting, Smith asked for a salary increase from $147,200 to $179,168 — well above the 5% recommendation the council passed for county employees.
“I want to be very clear that this is not an expectation or a contractual obligation,” Smith wrote. “The minimum salary per my current contract would be $154,615. With that being said, I believe I would be doing a disservice by not bringing the topic up for discussion.”
The county council discussed the wage increase during August’s budget hearings. But because Smith’s employment hinged on a contract with the commissioners, the council punted the issue back to them.
The contract approved by the commissioners sets Smith’s salary for 2024 at the amount he requested. Figures for the remaining years on the contract were not specified. Smith said he would leave that up to the county council through its yearly wage hikes.
Commissioners Gary Timmerman made the motion to approve the contract extension. Hess provided the second. The measure passed 3-0.
Wording on the contract adoption at that Aug. 28 meeting made the contract pending council approval.
After much discussion, the council made a motion to table the contract until its October meeting so all members could be present.
“I think Max and Doug should have the opportunity to express their opinion,” Wysong said.
Some council members expressed at least initial reservations about having an employee receive greater than a 5% raise when other employees had asked for higher raises and had been turned down.
“Not a single one of them received that,” Councilman Brandon Chordas said. “How does this differ? I don’t questions the quality of (Smith’s) work.”
Council President George Bennett said the main difference was that Smith’s wage involved a contract with the Noble County Commissioners, which is in their purview.
The commissioners have contracts with some other department heads, including the GIS and EMA departments.
In his nearly 10 years at the highway department, Smith has brought in more than $30 million in state and federal grant money to improve Noble County’s roads and bridges.
Smith was more than amendable to delaying the council’s vote for another month when all council members were present, saying he felt it was appropriate for everyone to have their say on the issue.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The council held a public hearing regarding its proposed 2024 budget, which includes approximately $17.4 million in General Fund expenditures.
No one spoke during the public comment portion of the hearing.
Final budget adoption has been set for October.
• The council held a public hearing for the Kendallville Public Library’s budget.
An anomaly, the council had to hold the hearing because the library system plans on expanding its budget more than the 4% allowed by the state.
The additional expenditure is due to roof work that needs done at the Kendallvlle branch. Money will be taken from the library’s Rainy Day Fund.
