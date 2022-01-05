ALBION — Welcome back, Nick.
After a more than three year hiatus, the Noble County Council welcomed Nick Busche back to Albion-based manufacturing with a tax abatement during its meeting Monday.
Busche has announced plans to spend up to $2.6 million getting the three factory complex at the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 150E ready for a return to manufacturing.
The council approved up to a seven-year abatement on up to $2.6 million in improvements, such as roof, flooring, painting and HVAC work.
Busche said he would like the three plants on the hill in operation by sometime late in 2022. The abatement request said the plan is to have 100 full-time jobs in place by the end of 2023, paying an average of $30 per hour.
Busche had originally had his headquarters at that location before the company was sold to a private equity group in 2014. Busche left the company in November 2018. The company’s named was changed to Mobex in July 2020.
Busche Performance Group had been one of the largest aluminum casting and machining suppliers in North America, providing parts for such companies as Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson and some of the Big Three auto manufacturers.
There are still Mobex plants in operation in Albion, but the company shut down the three facilities on the hill.
“They are empty,” Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said.
Busche, who once employed 600 people in Albion, wants to get back to making things again.
“It would be nice to have a growing concern out there,” Noble County Council President Denise Lemmon said.
Busche hasn’t said what he plans on manufacturing, but did say he intended on investing approximately $20 million in equipment.
With many businesses having trouble getting employees, Lemmon asked Busche, “Where are you going to find 100 people?”
Busche said that isn’t a concern, that many of his former employees have expressed an interest in a return to his fold.
“I know I could find 100 people tomorrow if I wanted to,” Busche said.
Those 100 people first need a workable space.
According to paperwork filed with his abatement request, Busche plans on spending:
• $438,000 on roof repairs;
• $318,920 on new LED lighting;
• $511,250 on parking lot asphalt and concrete repairs;
• $1.102 million on painting the buildings, inside and out, floors and ceilings
• $250,000 on heating and cool equipment repairs.
While Busche plans on spending that $2.6 million on improvements, the amount of his abatement will be determined by the increased assessed value of the factories.
Noble County Assessor Ben Castle has been to the plants and will provide an assessment figure. Once the refurbishing work has been completed, Castle will once again assess the value of the property.
The difference in the values will be the official abatement amount Busche receives, but his request caps that figure at $2.6 million.
In an abatement, the property taxes on the increase in value on improvements is phased in incrementally over the term of the abatement.
Busche will be required to file yearly compliance reports, and the council will make trips out to the facility to check on things.
Councilman Tom Janes said in the past, Busche always was in compliance.
“Everything is always up to snuff,” Janes said.
