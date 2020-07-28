COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Howe woman has earned national honors as well as a college scholarship from an equestrian organization.
Samantha Scigouski, a recent Lakeland High School graduate, earned a second-place National Sportsmanship Award from the Interscholastic Equestrian Association. The IEA makes that award in conjunction with the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association. Each year, they award several students scholarships and sportsmanship awards.
Scigouski is a seven-year member of IEA and rides on the Foxrun Equestrian Team out of Shipshewana. Jean Martin and Kasi Huver coach that team. Over the course of her IEA years, Scigouski has competed in three disciplines and most recently rode on the Foxrun Hunt Seat and Dressage.
Representatives of the IEA called Scigouski’s resume impressive, which is filled with equine awards, community-related activities, and academic achievements. Scigouski notably graduated as her high school’s co-valedictorian, is a 10-year 4-H member who completed 78 projects with 36 state fair entries, has volunteered with numerous organizations, and is a four-time IEA Sportsmanship Award winner. Earlier this spring, Scigouski also received two other IEA Senior Scholarships totaling $1,750 — $500 for dressage and $1,250 for an IEA Founders Scholarship.
“I have spent countless days ‘catch-riding’ at my barn – riding whatever horses are available that day or whatever naughty ponies need a workout,” says Scigouski. “This has led to some interesting experiences and invaluable lessons. Each horse is different and teaches you something new – balance, patience, timing, respect – all of these are lessons that I have learned first-hand from someone else’s horse. IEA is not different – drawing for a random horse on show-day is as close to catch-riding as you can get. In 2019, I was fortunate to qualify for IEA Dressage National Finals. And while I was abundantly prepared, it was truly humbling to have the opportunity to ride a horse that had way more talent and training than me. That day I learned that there will always be a way to improve and learn more, especially from the back of a horse. For someone who has never owned a horse, IEA has been a marvelous opportunity for me to participate in a sport that I absolutely love. And along the way, I have gathered a wealth of equestrian knowledge and encountered some truly incredible horses.”
Scigouski finished second to Sarah Mallis, a high school sophomore from Coral Springs, Florida. Mallis will receive a $500 scholarship from the IEA and have her name engraved on a trophy.
To compete for the national awards, riders first had to earn a sportsmanship award at a local, regional, or zone IEA show during the 2019-2020 season. These winners were then invited to submit an application for the National Sportsmanship Award. As part of the application process, student riders submitted a resume, school transcripts, composed a 250-word essay explaining how horses and/or equestrian competition have influenced his/her life and three letters of recommendation.
“Good sportsmanship is a tenant in the IEA and this award is held to high regard. Choosing the National Sportsman from the pool of amazing candidates is always a difficult decision every year,” said Roxane Durant, IEA executive director.
“The IHSA is proud to recognize these outstanding equestrian athletes for their sportsmanship, teamwork, and leadership,” said Peter Cashman, executive director of the IHSA. “We thank the IEA for providing equestrian opportunities for youth and for their many years of partnership and friendship.”
Nearly 600 IEA riders were eligible for the 2020 National Sportsmanship Award. That field was narrowed down to 112 finalists applicants before picking the final eight award winners.
