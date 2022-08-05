ALBION — The mother of a 5-week-old girl who allegedly suffered “catastrophic” injury while in the custody of her father was formerly charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony, on Thursday.
Kathryn Gibson, 19, of Kendallville was arrested Wednesday.
In a court appearance Thursday in Noble Circuit Court, Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer entered a preliminary not-guilty plea on her behalf, order the public defender’s office to represent her and set her bond at $50,000.
The standard bond for a Level 3 felony is $10,000.
Gibson appeared via videoconference from the Noble County Jail and did not seem to show any emotion during Thursday’s proceedings, which seemed to set off Noble County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Leslie Shively.
“She has no affect (concerning) the situation,” Shively said. “It is a sickening and saddening situation. We are absolutely disgusted by this case.
“The baby is on the edge of death. She is not doing well at all.”
A Level 3 felony carries a sentencing range of 3-16 years in prison. Her next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Prosecutors said Wednesday the 5-week-old victim had suffered brain injuries, three broken ribs and a bruised lung. Police said as of early Thursday afternoon, the girl was continuing to suffer seizures while in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Riley Children’s Hospital.
The baby’s father, Jeremy Oeschle, 19, is being held on $100,000 bond in the Noble County Jail on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 1 felony. His next court appearance has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.
Oeschle was arrested Monday after DCS called Kendallville police in the early morning hours Monday to report a child with injuries being treated at Parkview Noble Hospital.
Prosecutors allege the child’s injuries happened while under the supervision of Oeschle.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, on July 21, Gibson returned from work and photographed and took videos depicting bruising on the left side of the child victim’s face, a bruise on the right cheek, bruising inside and around the girl’s left ear, a scratch and bruising on the child victim’s left arm and dark bruising on the child victim’s left hand.
In charging documents filed Wednesday, prosecutors allege: “Even after seeing the extensive facial and extremity bruising, photographing and video recording the injuries, Kathryn (allegedly) continued to leave the child victim with Oechsle and did not seek medical treatment for the child victim.”
On Thursday, Shively alleged Gibson left the child with Oeschle at least six additional times after documenting the injuries on July 21.
Things came to a head 10 days later.
The affidavit for probable cause filed in the case said that the child’s grandmother received a text message from Gibson at approximately 9:24 p.m. Sunday indicating the child was “acting weird... and cried until she made herself pass out.”
The grandmother went to the apartment where the child was at and observed the girl’s “eyes rolled back in her head and (she) stopped breathing at least twice,” according to court documents. The grandmother told Gibson to call 911.
The girl was transported to Parkview Noble Hospital. Hospital staff contacted the Noble County Department of Child Services at 4 a.m. on Monday. DCS notified Kendallville police.
After speaking with the grandmother on Monday, Kendallville Police Department Detectives Doug Davis and Angela Handshoe met with hospital personnel and interviewed both parents at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
According to court documents filed in the case, medical professionals who examined the child at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis found “three fractured ribs that were in different stages of healing (and) mixed density blood in the brain which indicated new and old injuries.” A CT scan showed a bruise on the child’s right lung.
On Tuesday, medical professionals advised police, according to court documents, “that the victim was continuing to have long seizures that are difficult to control and may progress to brain death. Further, medical professionals opine at this point in time that (the victim) might have lifelong blindness, paralysis or intellectual disabilities.”
