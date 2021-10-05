LAGRANGE — Eight young women from around LaGrange County will be vying for the title of Miss Corn School 2021 and a scholarship Thursday night.
The annual contest takes place Wednesday and Thursday nights within the gazebo on the courthouse lawn. The winner of the talent competition will be named Wednesday night, and the new Miss LaGrange County will be crowned Thursday night.
The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship, a gift from Tri Kappa of LaGrange CountyTri Kappa, sponsors of the annual event.
This year the contests include eight young women from four area schools.
They include Lillian Eash, the daughter of Cory and Vanessa Eash. She is a senior at Westview Jr.Sr. High School.
Jordan Norris is the daughter of Tracey and Dennis Norris. She is a senior at Prairie Heights High School.
Alayna Rasler is the daughter of Shane and Stacie Rasler. She is a freshman at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School. Raina Wickey is the daughter of Nathan and Kathy Wickey. She is a junior at Northridge High School.
Luci Cook is the daughter of Peter and Erica Cook. She is a senior at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School. Kylee Waldron is the daughter of Donnie and Sara Waldron. She is a Freshman at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School.
Nevaeh Hoyer is the daughter of Nick and Jessica Hoyer. She is a sophomore at Prairie Heights High School. Kaylyn Gates is the daughter of Marty and Lora Gates. She is a senior at Westview Jr./Sr. High School.
In addition to the winner, prizes will also be awarded to the girl named the winner of the talent competition and the girl picked by the contestants as Miss Congeniality. The winner of the talent show will receive a check for $500. The contestant named Miss Congeniality will earn a check for $450.
The winner of the Virginia Hart Schwin award, named in honor of the contest’s first winner, will receive a silver bowl and a check for $50.
