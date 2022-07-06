ELKHART — Crossroads United Way passed out its July grants to local organizations, delivering $476,000 to 34 organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble counties.
The grants go to 34 organizations working toward the education, health, and financial stability of households in Crossroads United Way's coverage area.
A 12-member committee of Strategic Investment Volunteers, CRUW board members and staff members reviewed applications and selected recipient organizations awarding grants ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.
Crossroads United Way’s vision is a community where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives. These funds are provided to agencies who are working day in and day out to achieve the vision in their respective communities.
Grant recipients in the latest rounds of awards include:
All Pro Dads, Boys & Girls Clubs, Boy Scouts, LaSalle Council, CAPS, CARE University, Catholic Charities, Center for Healing and Hope, Church Community Services, Inc., Council on Aging Elkhart, Cultivate Culinary School and Catering, Early Childhood Alliance, Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, Inc., Elkhart Community Schools, Family Christian Development Center, Five Star Life, Friends of Elkhart Public Library, Goshen Community Schools, Inspiration Ministries, Inc., Jr. Achievement of Northern Indiana, LaCasa of Goshen, LaGrange County Council on Aging Inc., Lexington House of Elkhart, Inc., Life and Family Services, Noble Thrive By 5, Noble House Ministries, Northeastern CASA, Oaklawn, Ryan’s Place, Inc., SPA Women’s Ministries, The LGBTQ Center, Inc., Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center, The Crew Youth Center, Inc., Cancer Services of Allen County, Inc., and St. Martin’s Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.