WATERLOO — Saturday night at DeKalb, the Central Noble girls faced their first halftime deficit of the season.
The Cougars bared down and moved to 7-0 on the young campaign with a 34-21 defensive-minded victory over the Barons (4-2).
Central Noble senior Meghan Kiebel scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Cougars. Senior Madison Vice did yeoman’s work handling DeKalb’s trapping defense and added nine points.
Freshman Grace Swank added six points and a game-best six rebounds for Central Noble.
DeKalb was led by sophomore Ashley Cox’s six points. Junior Natalie Fordyce scored five.
A night earlier, the Barons went 6-for-9 behind the arc in the second half in pulling away from Garrett. On Saturday, DeKalb’s outside touch was as cold as an outdoor thermometer.
DeKalb was 0-for-9 from behind the arc in the second half against Central Noble, and 3-for-20 for the game.
Central Noble finished the night 8-for-17 behind the three-point line.
The disparity in three-point shooting proved the difference.
The Barons had taken a 15-14 lead going into half on a bucket by senior Delaney Cox.
CN coach Sam Malcolm got back to basics with his team at the break.
“We challenged them that defense is what we do,” Malcolm said. “I thought the girls did a great job.”
Playing their seventh game in 15 days, and the first in which they trailed midway, the Cougars were up to the halftime challenge.
“That was our first trail at the half,” Malcolm said. “I thought we did a great job.”
Kiebel got the Cougars rolling with a three-pointer midway through the third quarter that gave the lead back to her team, 17-15.
Vice followed with a bucket, then made one of two free throws to make it a 20-15 game with 2:35 left in the third quarter.
Kiebel and junior Kyleigh Egolf each knocked down additional three-pointers before the period buzzer sounded and the Cougars led 26-15 with eight minutes to play.
DeKalb got no closer than eight the rest of the way.
After Delaney Cox’s bucket in the final minute of the first half, the Barons went the next 14:05 without a single field goal.
In the decisive third, the Barons were 0-for-9 from the field, with eight of those tries coming from deep.
Vice and Swank combined to go 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final 1:56 to seal the victory.
Central Noble won the rebound battle, 25-18. Both teams had eight turnovers in the contest.
The Cougars opened the contest with a 5-0 lead off baskets from Swank and Vice. DeKalb came back, getting a basket from Ashley Cox, and three-pointers from seniors Elizabeth Martin and Evie Pepple to take an 8-5 lead with 2:37 remaining in the opening quarter.
Junior McKenna Malcolm scored a three-pointer for Central Noble and the first quarter ended with the teams deadlocked at 8.
Martin hit a three to open the second quarter, but Kiebel and Malcolm both tallied from deep to give the lead back to the Cougars, 14-11, with 6:01 left in the half.
But the Cougars went cold from there, not scoring the rest of the half, going just under 10 minutes without a field goal, until Kiebel broke the ice midway through the third.
DeKalb got a pair of free throws from Fordyce, and Delaney Cox’s bucket gave the Barons the lead at the break, 15-14.
