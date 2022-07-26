INDIANAPOLIS — The old image of a doctor using tools to perform an abortion in their office is fading from accuracy as the majority of women in Indiana who terminate a pregnancy now do so via medication.
Indiana has experience dramatic shift away from surgical methods that used to account for about 3-in-4 abortions, with non-surgical means now rising to majority status.
Indiana lawmakers are currently meeting in special session to consider Senate Bill 1, a proposal which would ban elective abortion with exceptions only for cases of rape/incest or instances when the mother is at risk of serious, permanent impairment or death.
The bill is authored by LaGrange County's Republican Sen. Sue Glick.
In 2021, non-surgical abortions made up about 57% of all terminations, the second year that medication-induced abortions were the majority in Indiana, according the Indiana State Department of Health's annual Terminated Pregnancy Report.
That wasn't always the case, though, and the shift has been fairly recent.
In 2015 and 2016, close to 75% of abortions in Indiana were performed surgically, almost always by suction curettage.
Since then, however, medication-induced abortion has grown in use, hitting 36% in 2017, 41% in 2018, 44% in 2019 and then crossing into the majority use in 2020 and 2021 at 55% and 57%, respectively.
Medication abortion is typically available up to 11 weeks of pregnancy — within seven weeks of the first missed period — with the two-pill combination invoking a termination similar to what a woman might experience if she were going through a natural miscarriage.
Most women are able to complete their medication-induced abortion at home and complete without the need for an invasive or surgical procedure in a clinic.
Medication-induced abortions are not always successful and may require a followup with a physician. But they do complete in about 95% of cases in earlier weeks, slightly lower percentages if the woman is farther along into her pregnancy.
In Indiana, the Terminated Pregnancy Report included about 50 cases per year of women "retaining product" after their abortion, out of more than 4,000 non-surgical abortions in 2020 and 2021, a complication rate of around 1%.
