LAGRANGE — Farmers State Bank announced it’s helping a therapeutic riding program and the LaGrange County Drug Court with proceeds raised by its Blue Button Jean-erosity program.
The program allows employees to wear blue jeans on specific days in return for a small monetary donation. The money collected is used to help support local organizations within the communities the bank serves.
Program officials have announced proceeds from the second quarter of 2019 will be donated to the Therapeutic Riding Center of Steuben County. That group’s mission is “to create, promote, and maintain a therapeutic riding program in Steuben County for the benefit of disabled persons of all ages, with no discrimination on the basis of race, religion, creed, sex, disability, or nationality.” It serves Steuben, DeKalb, LaGrange and Noble counties as well as the surrounding areas.
A second beneficiary will be the Friends of the LaGrange County Drug Court. That committee supports the efforts of the LaGrange County Drug Court by providing the incentives for the participants in the program who reach specific mandated milestones. The LaGrange County Drug court is a problem-solving program that helps with the treatment of peiople suffering from an addiction.
“At Farmers State Bank, we are focused on supporting the organizations that make a difference in our communities. We proudly support the great work of the Therapeutic Riding Center of Steuben County and the Friends of the LaGrange County Drug Court. We are confident that they are making a difference in our communities. This Blue Button Jean-erosity donation and future donations from the program are made possible by the generosity of our employees,” said Joe Urbanski, President and CEO of Farmers State Bank.
