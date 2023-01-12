SHIPSHEWANA — Sara Patrick, the executive director of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce used her organization’s annual meeting and showcase Thursday morning to unveil the chamber’s new vision statement and motto during her State of The Chamber address.
The LaGrange chamber boasts a membership of more than 400 members, up slightly over last year. The organization’s vision is now “To be a champion for generational prosperity in LaGrange County.”
Its new mission statement, she said, is “Fostering hometown culture. Driving exponential success.”
Patrick unveiled the two during her short remarks to a crowd of well over 200 who attended Thursday’s meeting and luncheon.
Twenty-nine local businesses set up booths showcasing their organizations for those in attendance. The meeting took place inside the large conference hall at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana. Those booths ranged from displays created by not-for-profit organizations like The Farm and the LaGrange County Community Foundation to public health organizations like the Bowen Center and Parkview LaGrange Hospital. The chamber touts the annual event as a chance for local business owners to gather, talk, and network.
In addition to announcing the new mission statement, Patrick also took the time to announce the winners of several chamber awards honoring chamber members. Keith James was named the winner of the Director of the Year award, and Sarah Clarkston was named the winner of the LaGrange County Chamber Ambassador of the Year award.
The chamber also awarded five new awards, including its 2023 Educator of the Year award. In past years, the chamber had awarded a Teacher of the Year award.
Patrick named Lakeland biomedical teacher Sherry Severson the 2023 LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year. Severson has taught at Lakeland for more than 30 years and has coached girls’ sports as well.
Severson told the crowd she tries to be the best teacher she can be each and every day, adding she has loved her career at Lakeland.
Patrick also presented a 2023 LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year award to The Farm for its work advocating for children navigating the foster care system.
Keith James Photography was named the winner of the 2023 LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year award, and Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation, was named the winner of the chamber’s 2023 Young Professional of the Year award. Farmers State Bank was named the 2023 LaGrange County Chamber Member of the Year award.
Chris Scheeren, a partner in Blue Barn Berry Farm and Event Venue, Blue Barn Fresh, and Blue Barn Fundraising of Syracuse, was the keynote speaker at the event. Scheeren talked about understanding the difference between success and significance, as well as the fallacy of luck.
“Luck,” he said, “is when preparation meets opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.