INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb joined the many local voices offering their thoughts and condolences amid Tuesday's passing of Ligonier Patty Fisel.
Fisel died Tuesday at the age of 82 following an extended battle with cancer.
In a series of three tweets posted Wednesday, Holcomb offered his thoughts on the local leader so many in Noble County referred to as "Mayor Patty."
"After learning of Ligonier’s loss, I was reminded of two things: one, we are an incredible state only because of remarkable leaders like Mayor Fisel; and two, for those who walk on the Lord’s path, goodbyes are never forever," Holcomb wrote. "Janet and I will mourn her loss and celebrate her life, her entrepreneur and artistic spirit, and eternal optimism. We can all learn much from the deep life she lived and have comfort knowing the positive lasting impacts her legacy will have on Ligonier’s future.
"My utmost condolences to Patty’s family, friends and loved ones as we carry with us her smile," Holcomb finished.
Fisel was first elected mayor in 2007 and was finishing out her fourth term, which she declared would be her last.
She announced in December 2022 amid her ongoing fight with cancer that she was not intending to seek a fifth term, stating that even if she had not been battling cancer she would not run again.
She had publicly announced in April 2022 that she was battling cancer and throughout the following year had continued working while taking ongoing treatment. Earlier this month she had shared that she returned home from a hospital stay and had entered hospice care.
