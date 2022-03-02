ALBION — Back to the drawing board.
Literally.
The private/government partnership interested in installing a culvert on Riley Road large enough for a pontoon boat to traverse between Little Long and Round lakes has hit a snag.
The lake association which serves both lakes is still on board. The county is still willing to do its share.
But no one wants to do the work.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith told the Noble County Commissioners at their Monday meeting that not a single contractor had submitted a bid to do the work.
The association had approached the county and said it would like to see the current 5-foot culvert expanded to the point where a pontoon boat could traverse between the two bodies of water.
The Noble County Commissioners discussed the issue as early as March 2021.
Negotiations have the lake association contributing $250,000 per year over the next two years. The county’s portion would be $85,000.
County Coordinator Jackie Knafel had said the county’s cost of the project could come from the its CEDIT fund, rainy day fund or cumulative courthouse fund.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said in March the current culvert is about at the age where it would need to be replaced regardless if the county partners with the lake association or not.
“We would have to do something,” Smith said at that time.
Bid specifications were sent out electronically to several contractors on Jan. 10. Bids were due on Feb. 25, with a scheduled opening date of Feb. 28.
Only Smith reported there was nothing to open.
The county and lake association are still interested in the project going forward, and Smith said his department would be rebidding the project with some changes.
“We had intentionally put in schedule requirements for the project to be completed over the summer while school was out of session in order to not impact Wayne Center School,” Smith said in an email. “Summer, in general, is the busy season for contractors and this size and type of project may not be the most lucrative given the excessive amount of work that contractors have to chose from in today’s market.
“We are planning to remove the schedule restriction and shift the construction period to the winter, likely from January to April, which would be more preferable for contractors. We are also looking into allowing alternate structure types to be submitted in the next bid.”
The structural alternates include moving to a cast-in-place bridge in lieu of a precast concrete box format, Smith said.
The new bid could potentially allow contractors to do the design engineering work themselves, allowing them to put together a project that might be better suited to their particular skill sets.
