KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville public Library board of trustees paid its monthly bills at Tuesday’s meeting, but spent most of its time taking steps to hire a new library executive director.
Current executive director Katie Mullins will leave the Kendallville library March 18 to lead Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. She begins her new job in April, replacing retiring director Janelle Graber.
Mullins will attend one more board meeting, a special meeting to approve her successor once that person is selected. She reported that February was a busy month and usage numbers were up at the library, and said a nearby church, Casa de Oración, will have an open house Saturday. The church is located in a former doctor’s office at the north end of the library’s parking lot.
Mullins also reflected on her decades of service at Kendallville Public Library.
“I’m going to miss this library terribly,” she said, “But I will still be a patron.”
The change in leadership means some administrative changes, too. Mullins recommended, and the board agreed, to outsource payroll services to either Butler CPA, a local firm, or to ADP, a national firm. Mullins and the board will decide on the company soon, after reviewing all the information.
Board members tackled other administrative changes as well. Library board members Deb Blaine and Brandi Hicks will be signatories for the library’s checks, which require two signatures. Board president Sam Zollman will serve as a third signatory, a backup for Blaine and Hicks in case they are unavailable to sign or are out of town.
The trustees will sign the required documents at Campbell & Fetter Bank.
The board approved claims totaling $127,623.45 in the 20-minute meeting, then adjourned into an executive session to interview candidates for the executive director’s position.
A second executive session for the same purpose was scheduled for Wednesday evening.
The board will call a special meeting soon for a vote to approve the successful candidate. This vote is required to happen at a public meeting, with 48 hours’ notice of the date, time and place.
