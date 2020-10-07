KENDALLVILLE — The traffic pattern around East Noble High School will be changing in the coming days after the Kendallville Common Council unanimously approved a traffic order change Tuesday night.
Town Street between Lisle and Henry will now be a one-way street going south. A stop sign will also be placed at the intersection of Town and Henry streets for North bound traffic, which will now have to go east or west on Henry Street.
Parking will also be prohibited along Town Street.
The change was made to help the flow of bus traffic after school, it will cut the number of buses traveling on Lisle Street from 22 a day to two. The majority of the traffic will now be routed down Henry Street.
Also on third reading the 2021 budget was approved as presented. The $14.7 million budget, is an increase of 2.52% from 2020. The general fund budget saw a 4.39% increase.
Two of the major expenditures, which have been in the budget since 2019, are the cleanup costs from the demolition of the McCray Refrigerator facility and engineering for phases I and II of the Drake Road project. The budget also contained a 2.5% raise for most employees.
“All of our employees are essential and have served us very well especially during the times of COVID,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said, about the raises during the Sept. 1 meeting.
The council also heard several ordinances on first and second reading Tuesday night including the second reading of the annexation of 35.6-acres of land along S. Sherman Street across from South Side Elementary.
The property is the future home of a 72-lot subdivision, the first new residential development within the city limits since the late 1990s.
BST Capital LLC is the developer of the property, which will feature homes built by Lancia Homes, of Fort Wayne. Brad Griffith of BST Capital LLC, said in January the plan was to build 56 single-family homes as well as 14 villa-style homes. The homes would have a price range between $150,000 to $250,000.
A groundbreaking for the project will be held at a later date after approval of the annexation on third reading during the Oct. 20 council meeting.
Several ordinances and amendments were also presented and approved on first reading.
Ordinance 1226 amends a portion of the Kendallville Municipal Code under motor vehicles and traffic to allow city departments to use off-road vehicles on city streets. City employees would be allowed to use the vehicles in the performance of official duties for the city.
Ordinance 1227 will amend the fee structure in the municipal code under the police department service fees. Those fees include:
• fingerprinting $10
• service of Eviction Notice $10
• copy of background check $5
• VIN or HIN check $5
• case or incident report $5
• copy of ICR report $5
• accident report $5
• handgun permits for lifetime with no current permit $50 and
• handgun permit for lifetime with current permit $40
Ordinance 1228 addresses the definition of an unsafe building or structure in the city’s municipal code. Ordinance 1220 amends language in the city’s zoning code as it relates to crematories.
The final ordinance presented was the salary ordinance for 2021, which was to be approved by
Nov. 1. It will be read on second and third reading during the Oct. 20 council meeting.
