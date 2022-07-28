ALBION — The TIF taketh, and the TIF giveth back.
The Albion Town Council Tuesday unanimously approved appropriating $150,000 of TIF district monies to help finance Central Noble Elementary School repairs.
Last week, Central Noble School business manager Tyler Osenbaugh gave a power point presentation to the school board about future improvement projects at the main campus, which include upgrading the wall panels at the elementary school’s gymnasium, repaving two parking lots with blacktop at the high school and elementary school, sealing cracks at the entrances of the high school and elementary school and replacing the controls for the corporation’s HVAC systems.
The capital projects will cost in total more than $1 million and are planned to begin in summer 2023.
He said they were hoping to start them this summer, but were advised to wait another year due to inflation and higher costs of materials.
“We were recommended to wait until costs go down,” he added.
When asked by board members of how they plan to fund the projects, he said they are proposing using general obligation bonds to fund next summer’s upgrades.
On Tuesday, the Albion Town Council put up $150,000 to help defray overall costs of the projects involving Central Noble Elementary School.
The Albion Redevelopment Commission recommended the expenditure.
Tax Increment Finance Districts freeze property tax rates at the level they were at the time the district was created. The taxes accrued by developments within the district that take place after the formation are then gathered by the district to be used for infrastructure projects within the district.
TIF districts limit the property tax revenues collected by all governmental entities, including schools, libraries and the county’s general fund.
Critics say these districts are harmful because they take money from those entities.
On Tuesday, the Albion Town Council voted to give back some of those funds.
It wasn’t the first time the council had partnered with the school corporation. Several years ago, the town put $34,000 into the electric sign which sits on East Main Street. The council had also assisted with some surfacing work at the track.
But Tuesday’s $150,000 vote, was by far the highest commitment yet.
According to school officials, the $150,000 will be split into two sections, with $75,000 going toward material costs and a like amount being budgeted toward labor.
According to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, the $150,000 will come from TIF 2, the district which includes the school building. That TIF currently has approximately $1.4 million in it, Selby said. So far this year, the town has only spent approximately $30,000 from that fund, with a total appropriated amount — what it projects to spend the entire year — of $172,000.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council heard that the new Family Dollar planned for Northridge Village has been delayed.
“The could not get materials for their signage or siding,” Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said.
The company still plans to build, but it can’t get started until it has materials secured.
The building permit secured by developers expires in February 2023, and if the project is not started by then it would have to re-apply.
• Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber announced the new lighting at the fire station has been installed.
On May 24, the council had approved Amber’s request to award the low submitted bid of $9,647 to put new motion-sensor activated lights into the main bay area at the fire station. The low bid was turned in by Richard Rider Electric Inc. of Columbia City.
Amber said at that time there was only one switch which activated all of the lights in the large bay area. Working in one small section of the station required all of the lights being turned on.
Now, the individual banks of lights are only activated when someone is moving in the area.
• The council gave Town Marshal Scott Cole permission to spend $10,000 outfitting the department’s new 2022 Dodge Durango with emergency equipment, including radios and special lighting.
The Durango had recently arrived, but still needs outfitted to meet requirements for service as a police vehicle.
Cole announced that the light bar and cage removed from the old vehicle — neither of which would fit the Durango — would be exchanged for credit with the company doing the work, Copsgear.
• It was announced the S.T.A.R. Team’s Albion-opoly would take place around the Noble County Courthouse Square on Friday. Registration will begin, with play beginning at approximately 6 p.m.
