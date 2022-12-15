ALBION — The Albion Town Council gave its workforce an early Christmas present Tuesday.
The council approved wake hikes for full- and part-time employees that average out to a 6.42% increase, according to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie.
Councilman Don Shultz, a member of the council’s salary committee, said the council chose not to go with a straight percentage raise because this widens the disparity between those who are already earning more.
Instead, the committee proposed $1.65 per hour increases for all full-time employees, with a 75-cent hourly jump for part-time staff.
The council approved that recommendation unanimously.
For comparison, the Noble County Council has approved 5% wage increases for next year for all county employees. Avilla approved a 5% increase for its employees in November.
Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, who also sits on the salary committee, said a variety of factors went into the wage hike proposal. A comparison between workers with similar responsibilities at other communities found Albion’s at the lower end of the spectrum in some cases.
The wage increase takes effect Jan. 1.
Also at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the council took what Shultz referred to as a “baby step” in perhaps one day helping to bring a day care facility to the town.
Ihrie was given permission to interview potential grant administrators regarding a potential $500,000 grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
In September, council members John Morr, Vicki Jellison and Darold Smolinske joined Shultz in approving $9,500 in preliminary design funds for the project.
The design work will help give the council an idea of exactly how much such a project could cost.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Ihrie said a preliminary design has been developed, but a cost estimate is still in the works.
Ihrie has been working on the day care proposal with Jenna Anderson, coordinator for Thrive By 5, Noble County’s early childhood education coalition.
“Noble Thrive by 5 is very excited we’re moving forward with this project,” Anderson said in September. “It’s wonderful Albion is taking this step … in providing additional child care.”
The building project carries an estimated $2 million price tag, according to Ihrie. That number was for a 200-child, 10,000-square-foot structure. The day care envisioned by his and Anderson’s proposal would be 7,500-square-feet.
To offset that cost, Anderson said she will be applying to grants totaling $1.3 million. But to even apply for such grants, some require the kind of hard figures which architectural and accounting firms will provide.
Specifically, Ihrie was eyeing TIF 2 monies to be used for the project, perhaps issuing a 15-year bond based on those monies which could generate $1 million for the poject. That district currently has $1.4 million in the bank.
According to the plan proposed by Anderson and Ihrie, Kendallville Day Care would run the Albion operation. The Kendallville Day Care has been operating for 52 years and is self-sustaining.
The overall economic benefit to such a project is in the millions of dollars annually, Ihrie said, as lack of adequate, affordable day care leads to:
• people exiting or not entering the work force;
• lost hours of productivity;
• less disposable income for people to spend in the community.
Having people not working hurts the tax revenues for municipalities, Ihrie contended.
The Office of Community and Rural Affairs contacted the town about applying for the grant, which is capped at $500,000, with the town required to pay a 10% match.
Tuesday’s vote on interviewing grant administrators does not require any sort of expenditure.
Future council votes would be required to hire a grant administrator and to apply for the grant.
Aside from the $9,500 in design work, the council has not committed any money to the project.
The council also voiced its appreciation to Councilman Darold Smolinske, who decided not to run for re-election. Smolinske served 20 years on the Albion Park Board and spent the last four years as a councilman. Tuesday was Smolinske’s last meeting.
