KENDALLVILLE — One person remained hospitalized Tuesday following a June 15 shooting incident which took place on Riley Street in Kendallville.
According to Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters, the victim’s condition is improving.
Police declined to provide names of the shooter or the victim because the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
The shooter has been interviewed by police and is cooperating with the investigation, Waters said.
Whether charges are filed will be up to the discretion of the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which will review the case once it has been formally submitted by the police department.
Police said the incident involved a married couple in their 20s.
Police were called to an address in the 500 block of North Riley Street at 8:25 p.m. June 15 for a domestic dispute involving firearms.
“There were weapons involved,” Waters said. “One person was shot.”
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Both parties were armed during the dispute.
Waters said there is no public safety risk.
