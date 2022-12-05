KENDALLVILLE — Luck of the Irish?
No way. Ryan Norden earned this one, no doubt.
The East Noble High School stood mouth agape in disbelief Monday morning as he was informed that he was this year's Lilly Endowment Scholarship winner, granting him a full ride to any Indiana college or university.
And like that, Norden's dream to attend Notre Dame University is now within reach. All that he needs now is to hear back from their admissions department later this week but, come on, what school wouldn't want this guy?
Norden's academic record is spotless. His list of extracurricular activities runs on for miles. Add a deep-thinking mind and a easy-going personable demeanor and it's no mystery why he's walking away with four years of fully paid tuition in his pocket.
No luck involved in that, just hard work.
"I am amazed. I cannot believe it. All I have is gratitude, thanks. There are so many people in my life that have made such a huge impact, school, work, golf, my parents, family, friends, so many people," Norden said. "And I couldn't have done it without them, so just getting this I guess is just incredible. It's amazing."
The scholarship now unlocks the final piece of his post-high school puzzle. Norden is all about Notre Dame, but the approximately $80,000 per year price tag to attend is daunting, to say the least.
He expects to find out this week whether he's been accepted in South Bend, but even if he receives the good news that he's in, the money had been a lingering worry.
Not any more.
"We could have never have afforded to send him to Notre Dame. We thought all the time about 'How can we do this? how can we figure this out?' There was just no way," his mother Joan Norden said. "We just, financially, there was no way, so this scholarship is the answer to our prayers."
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years. The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network, which connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana and Indiana Humanities.
After entering the East Noble High School office conference room stunned and mouth wide open in shock, Norden gave the Community Foundation of Noble County's Jennifer Shultz a huge hug and all his thanks, before long embraces with his parents and siblings with joyful tears in his eyes.
Norden was totally shocked and surprised. He had been told the foundation always gave the Lilly out on a Friday, so the first-thing summons to the office Monday morning by counselor Cory Jacquay caught him totally off guard.
The win brings the Lilly award back to East Noble this year. West Noble's Diego Flores won in 2022 with East Noble's Anna Becker in 2021, Central Noble's Jocelyn Winebrenner in 2020 and EN's Michael Bender in 2019.
East Noble has had 14 Lilly scholars dating back to 2007 — the county used to get two per year until 2011 when it dropped to just one — while Central Noble and West Noble have each have had three and a Noble County student attending Bishop Dwenger won once.
With his Lilly money in hand and plans to hopefully be at Notre Dame come fall, Norden plans to pursue medicine and eventually bring his skills back to serve in his hometown.
"I love Kendallville. I think anybody that knows me knows that I do as much as I can for the city and I really want to go on and become a pediatrician and provide the much-needed healthcare for kids in the community," Norden said.
Getting to the Lilly has been a long road paved with long hours and plenty of work to keep him busy all hours of the day, every day of the week.
"It's been a lot of school. It started at St. Marys where I learned the very basics of how to work hard. And I've followed through with that all through high school, being involved in as much school stuff as I can, getting involved in the community, working really hard in AP classes and all that kind of stuff," Norden said. "It's a lot. Very well worth it."
"So proud of Ryan," his mom said. "He's worked so hard. He's gotten involved in everything he possibly can. We've been praying for this and I know he has too, so it's just a gift."
"We are so thankful and Ryan has worked so hard to get this, get this far and we're just so proud of him," his father, Mike Norden said. "He's gone at 7 and he's home at 9 and gone all day."
Aside from a senior course schedule jam-packed with nothing but Advanced Placement classes, here's the (non-exhaustive) list of everything else he's involved in: Riley Week/Student Council; Diocesan World Youth Day/Diocesan Youth Leadership Team; Claws for a Cause; Stuffed Animal and Blanket Drive; Gifts for Nurses and Christmas Bureau/Interact Club; Blood Drive/Student Council; Confirmation Retreat/Diocesan Youth Leadership Team; International Festival and MYAC Website/Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council; Student Council Treasurer and Vice-President; Bi-Phy-Chem Club/Science Olympiad; Rotary Youth Leadership Award; Golf; Varsity Athlete and Varsity Scholar Award; YMCA youth referee and golf instructor; Cobblestone Golf Course employment; National Honor Society; and Kendallville Redevelopment Commission student on board.
"Ryan is a fabulous person, student, contributor to East Noble High school, so if you look at what he has done in the four years here, he has really challenged himself to be in very rigorous curriculum," Principal Kathy Longenbaugh said. "He's in all AP classes right now. He is in extracurriculars, and when you heard him say that he loves Kendallville, he loves East Noble, that is so true. And I can't think of anybody more deserving than him to win this."
In nominating Noble County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar, consideration was given to well-rounded seniors through their academics, community service, volunteerism, extracurricular activities, work experience, and leadership roles. This year’s 30 applicants provided recommendation letters from two references and submitted three essays, which were evaluated by the community foundation scholarship committee of six Noble County citizens, who interviewed the top 10 finalists.
After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, ICI, for the selection of scholarship recipients.
Shultz said Norden stood out among the field of 10 finalists with his academic and extracurricular portfolio, as well as his personality.
"He had a wonderful interview, all the kids did very well. He's involved with so much in his community, he's great academically, the judges were very impressed with his overall package," Shultz said. "It just kept going and going on his activities. He's very well-rounded and very good with academics, (a) very personable young man."
The other non-winning finalists will each receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Community Foundation of Noble County. Those students are:
• Rachel Becker – East Noble High School
• Max Bender – East Noble High School
• Addison Dills – East Noble High School
• Grant Flora – West Noble High School
• Hailey Holbrook – Churubusco Junior/Senior High School
• Miriam Kline – Churubusco Junior/Senior High School
• Eva Refeld – Churubusco Junior/Senior High School
• Austin Shepherd – Lakewood Park Christian School
• Bethany Trinklein – West Noble High School
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-99 school year and has supported the program every year since with grants totaling in excess of $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.
