ALBION — The Noble County Drainage Board Monday voted unanimously to deny a petitioner’s request for a $279,000 regulated drain reconstruction in north central Noble County.
Lemmon Acres LLC. had petitioned the drainage board to do extensive tile replacement involving 5,740 feet of the Stillinger Ditch, which exists in the geographic area encompassing C.R. 150E from C.R. 500N to C.R. 600N.
If the reconstruction had been approved, 12 property owners in the area would have received an added assessment to be paid on their property taxes in 2023 or 2024, depending on when the project would be completed.
Those property owners would have had pay anywhere from a $1,500 minimum to an additional $18,000 as a one-time property tax line item.
The Lemmons would have been on the hook for approximately 85% of the cost.
The Periodic Drain Maintenance fund was scheduled to contribute $25,000 to the cost of the project.
The tile is currently functioning — at least to some extent — with the assistance of a pump which was installed and has been maintained by Lemmon Acres.
“I just can’t see expending the cost for a system that hasn’t failed,” Drainage Board member Dave Dolezal said. “I think it’s premature.”
Dolezal made the motion to deny the request. Board member Anita Hess provided the second. Board member Gary Leatherman concurred.
The drainage board voted against the recommendation of Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton.
“The drain is currently … in need of reconstruction,” Sexton said. “The tile is not functioning as originally designed and installed.”
The decision to deny didn’t sit well with the petitioners.
“It’s short-sighted,” Mike Lemmon said.
After the vote, the drainage board encouraged the petitioners to re-apply, saying additional information might affect the outcome differently.
Part of the discussion which remains in doubt is the possibility of the county taking over the pump which has been maintained by the Lemmons.
Without the pump, C.R. 150E could experience flooding and become a public safety issue, Sexton said.
Sexton said he does not have enough staff to properly maintain pumping systems. There are no other pumps in Noble County’s drainage system.
Leatherman said that in the other major reconstruction projects he has been involved with while a drainage board member involved large tracts of farm land that had flooded due to a catastrophic failure of the tile.
That scope of flooding has not occurred to date.
The Stillinger Drain was first installed in 1926, and much of the tile in that area comes from that era.
The old clay tile is failing and the Lemmons have been fixing the tile at their own expense since 1969. The longer time goes, the more often the tiles are in need of repair.
“It’s like a cancer,” Sexton said of the periodic fixes needed in the Stillinger Ditch. “It just keeps moving to a different location.”
“You can only put so many patches on before you have to throw the overalls away,” Mike Lemmon said.
“Everything has a lifetime,” Charlie Lemmon said. “It just needs to be replaced.”
Stacey McGinnis, speaking on behalf of a family member who would have been affected, said she didn’t think it was appropriate to spend so much money on the project.
