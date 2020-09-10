KENDALLVILLE — A woman who escaped police custody Monday was captured approximately two hours later hiding in an out building in the Lisbon area, according to court documents.
Shalynn N. Klemm, 29, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was originally arrested at 7:48 p.m.
Klemm was booked into the Noble County Jail Monday on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Klemm’s bond was set at $20,000 at a preliminary court appearance on Tuesday.
Klemm was spotted driving in the S.R. 3/Lisbon Road area Monday evening by a Kendallville officer who recognized her as someone who had active arrest warrants issued by authorities in LaGrange County.
Kendallville Patrolman Matthew Gillison attempted to pull Klemm over, but she refused to stop, continuing on from S.R. 3 onto Lisbon Road. Klemm stopped in the area of 315 W. Lisbon Road.
Officers confirmed the warrant and Klemm was taken into custody. Per departmental policy, her hands were cuffed behind her back and she was placed into a squad car equipped with a prisoner transport compartment in the rear seat, according to a news release from the Kendallville Police Department.
While officers did an inventory of the vehicle Klemm had been driving so it could be towed, Klemm allegedly was able to slip out of her handcuffs and open the door through the barred window in the squad car, the release said.
Klemm was eventually spotted leaving an out building in the area, and then running back into it. She was again taken into custody.
Police allegedly located methamphetamine in Klemm’s vehicle.
Klemm’s next court appearance has been scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 23.
On Feb. 10 of this year, Klemm pleaded guilty to a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
Assisting at the scene were the Ligonier Police Department and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
