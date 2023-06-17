KENDALLLVILLE — See and ye shall find.
After approximately 18 months of performing its due diligence, Historic Downtown Kendallville has found a building for a coworking space.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission Wednesday committed $102,000 over a two-year period to make that a reality, gifting the that amount to Historic Downtown Kendallville so it can purchase the former auto dealership located at the corner of Main and Rush streets.
The sale and development of the project is expected to take several months.
“We are extremely excited about this opportunity to bring new resources to the Kendallville community,” Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said in a news release. “While it may take several months to bring the facility to full capacity, we know that in the long run, this co-working space will be a wonderful asset for Noble County’s professional workforce.”
The redevelopment commission made the commitment with a pair of stipulations:
• The Historic Downtown Kendallville organization would not be eligible for facade grants for two years; and
• if the building is sold within five years, HDK would repay the redevelopment commission’s investment up to $102,000.
Commissioner member Carla Lowe made the motion to approve the funding commitment. The second was made by James Jarrett.
The structure, which is currently vacant, will eventually become the new home for the Main Street organization. Space will also be available for entrepreneurs.
Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe said Friday she has been approached on multiple occasions by individuals who want to start their own company, but can’t afford to rent an entire building.
“That’s going to be the answer to what they’re looking for,” Handshoe said.
According to DHK, a coworking space is essentially a community where remote workers, travelers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and creatives can get things done, network, learn and grow.
Coworking spaces typically provide everything a remote worker might need, including: desk and office rentals, conference and podcast facilities, office equipment and supplies, kitchenette, physical mailing address, networking and workshops/events, DHK said.
The local group has partnered with Brandon Still, founder of Eskywell Consulting and launcher of several successful coworking spaces in Michigan and Ohio.
Still, who also is working on a similar project in Avilla and in Ligonier, said at an Avilla Redevelopment Commission meeting that optimal sites for coworking spaces should have:
• a building with a unique structure;
• walking-distance access to food; and
• close proximity to green spaces.
Located across the street from City Hall and the city’s pocket park, the 231 S. Main St. former auto dealership checks all of those boxes.
“It’s got it all,” Handshoe said.
The project would also check off another box on the city’s wish list for its downtown — fewer empty storefronts.
“We’re working on trying to reduce our vacancies,” Johnson said.
HDK has made progress, with vacancy numbers dropping from 20% to 14%.
According to Johnson, Historic Downtown Kendallville has access to grants which can be used to renovate the structure once the sale has been finalized.
