FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Association for Floodplain and Stormwater Management Inc. presented Noble County Emergency Management Agency Director Mick Newton with its “Excellence in Floodplain Management Award” Thursday afternoon in the Convention Hall “A” Room at the Grand Wayne Center, Fort Wayne, IN during its annual Awards Banquet.
Established in 1997 by Floodplain and Stormwater Professionals across Indiana, INAFSM established the Excellence in Floodplain Management Award to recognize an outstanding floodplain management program or an outstanding floodplain manager. This award may be bestowed annually upon a local unit of government or an individual, affiliated with the state or a local government, who has consistently demonstrated leadership in the area of floodplain management and has instituted a pro-active approach consistent with the INAFSM vision of sound water resources management in the State of Indiana.
In 2007, Newton was appointed as Noble County’s first full-time Emergency Management Agency director. Prior to his appointment, he had served 33 years as a police officer in Kendallville, retiring in 2003. Still having the desire to serve his community, he was appointed as Director of Noble County Teen Court and subsequently as Public Health Coordinator for the Noble County Health Department until being named EMA director.
Shortly after being appointed as EMA Director, Newton participated in an exercise at the Sylvan Lake Dam in Rome City and became aware of the potential threat to the residents of the West Lakes area should the dam fail. He found that an Emergency Action Plan had been written but needed updating. Newton, having been in the emergency services profession, used his skills to update the EAP to something everyone could understand.
After improving the EAP for the West Lakes area, Newton worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and USGS-IN to develop a “Flood Inundation Mapper” for the West Lakes Flood Hazard Area. The Flood Inundation Mapper tool not only assists Newton and his department with assessing the threat and extent of predicted flooding but is also available to residents in the West Lakes area so that they can determine what actions they should take to minimize potential flood damage.
In 2015, Newton helped the state beta-test a phone application process that instantly updated all damage assessment data in real time. Mick identified and assessed approximately 120 residential structures impacted by the flood and IDHS was able to see his damage assessment results including pictures, while he was still in the water. Without the phone application process, it would have taken 2 or 3 days to provide them with the results.
Newton noted, “There is little we can do to prevent a flood from occurring, but we continue to support all types of mitigation efforts to reduce the impact should it happen”.
Indiana Department of Homeland Security District 3 Coordinator Richard Dolsen Sr. stated, “In almost 40 years of public service I can attest that Noble County Emergency Management Director Mick Newton is the most inventive, thoughtful and dedicated emergency responder I have ever worked with. Mick puts everything into his work and always puts the safety and security of the citizens of Noble County first. He will often help his fellow emergency management Directors with training and exercises at a moment’s notice. He is absolutely one of the most creative thinkers I have ever had the opportunity to work with.”
Maumee River Basin Commission executive Director Rod Renkenberger stated “I have had the opportunity to work directly with six (6) county EMA Directors in northeast Indiana and I can attest to the fact that although they are responsible for addressing all hazards, Mick has given the most attention to mitigating flood damages in his county. His tireless efforts have made Noble County a much safer place to reside and his dedication and leadership demonstrates why he is so well respected by his colleagues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.