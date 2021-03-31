Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kriss E. Bauman II, 34, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal recklessness-aggressive driving involving serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Bauman was held without bond.
Justin A. Jackson, 33, of the 2400 block of Baseline Road, Albion, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. by Noble County police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; a warrant charging a Level 6 felony; and warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Jackson was held on $2,500 bond.
Donna S. Kennedy, 48, of the 12100 block of North Woodland Acres Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Kennedy was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher L. Mikel, 30, of the 66000 block of C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Mikel was released on his own recognizance.
Kristine F. Streby, 25, of the 8300 block of East C.R. 1250N, Syracuse, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Streby was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.