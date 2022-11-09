KENDALLVILLE — It's been about a decade since the Kendallville Police Department added a new school resource officer, but that's about to change as the department is seeking its third officer to protect and serve in East Noble schools.
On Wednesday before the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety, Police Chief Lance Waters came forward to request permission to opening the hiring process to seek a new SRO, who would serve East Noble's elementary schools.
School resource officers are police officers just like any other patrolman or deputy, but work in local schools providing duties such as protection, helping with student discipline, conducting drug sweeps and interdiction, and providing mentoring and support to the student population.
Kendallville has had an SRO program since first hiring Sgt. John Dixon on a part-time basis in 2007 before going full time shortly after. The department added a second SRO around 2013.
Dixon and his K-9 Winnie still patrol the halls of East Noble High School to this day, while Sidney Shartzer serves as the district's second SRO, primarily in the middle school.
On Wednesday, Waters said his department received the budget blessing to create the third position starting in 2023 and that the new SRO — who will likely be someone already on staff who will transition into the role — will be assigned to East Noble's five elementary schools.
The third SRO will also help out by taking on investigations for some child abuse cases, which could help relieve the department's two detectives by shifting around 10-15 cases annually, Waters estimated.
Waters clarified that since the officer will be an employee of the Kendallville Police Department and although they'll take on duties in schools outside of the city limits, investigation work would be limited to only cases that occurred within Kendallville.
"We'll start with having officers giving us letter of intent, resume, training records, those sorts of things and when we have all that taken care of we'll start some interviews," Waters said. "We're just looking for that person now."
Waters said two officers have already expressed and interest and there may be more when the job posting is officially opened.
In conjunction with opening the SRO job listing, Waters will also be seeking to hire a new full-time patrol officer to replace whoever moves into the schools job.
"It was hard to say no to a third SRO protecting our kids, but we can't really afford to lose another patrolman position," Waters said.
"I hope we can get candidates," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, referencing an ongoing struggle police departments have had in drumming up new officers, especially compared to years past.
"We haven't had the quantity of applicants that we used to," Waters said.
"But we've certainly had quality," Board of Works President Jim Dazey said in reference to the recent additions KPD has been able to make.
