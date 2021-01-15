KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library is moving toward more data-driven decision-making, thanks to the leadership of a staff member.
Support services manager Jenna Anderson recently attended a three-day conference of the Research Institute for Public Libraries in Chicago. Anderson applied for and received a scholarship from RIPL and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries to attend.
Anderson shared her newly-gained knowledge with library board members Tuesday night. She said the conference’s focus was on how libraries could collect and use data to make decisions that benefit their patrons. Using data to make decisions removes the emotions and feelings that can hinder the process.
Anderson said evaluation of programs and services can benefit from data collection by adding demographics and how patrons are taking part.
“It’s more than just attendance counts,” she said.
Libraries can use data to address and manage change and the fear of it, Anderson said. Change inspires five fears, she said — status, certainty, autonomy, relatedness and fairness. Data can tell a story if it’s presented in a visual way.
Anderson told board members that the library is already implementing OrangeBoy, a data-based dashboard that collects data from programs such as Evergreen Indiana, OverDrive and Hoopla. An annual satisfaction survey of patrons will measure how well the library is performing year after year.
Public libraries remain a trusted source of information for patrons, director Katie Mullins said in her report to the board. While the Noble County Public Library in Albion is the site for COVID-19 vaccinations, Mullins said the Kendallville Public Library and other public libraries are sharing information on vaccination appointments.
“It was a hard learning curve for the call-ins,” Mullins said, “But we are definitely playing a critical role.”
In other annual business, the board elected Deb Blaine as president of the library’s board of finance, with Brandi Hicks as vice president.
The board of finance named KPC Media Group as its publisher of legal notices and chose Campbell & Fetter, Horizon and Lake City banks as depositories for library funds.
Mullins asked board members to weigh in on a discussion about how to count years of service for employees as it relates to longevity pay. The board decided to keep the 2021 calculation procedure for longevity pay the same as in previous years. However, the board will amend the procedure later in 2021 to use employees’ anniversary dates of hire for future calculations going forward.
