LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Keegan Bentley, 19, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Sunday and charged with a violation of the LaGrange County drug court.
Joseph Stewart, 38, of the 200 block of Mountain Street, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal trespass, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of a legend drug.
Matthew Heine, 38, of the 500 block of Catherine Street, Kendallville, was arrested Saturday on a warrant from the Wolcottville Police Department.
April Dearduff, 32, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Kurtis Conn, 33, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Deborah Perry, 58, of the 2900 block of Kinsley Street, Rockford, Illinois, was arrested Saturday and charged with false informing.
Hernon Cortez, 24, of the 7100 block of Warrior Trail, Indianapolis, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and operating without ever receiving a license.
Jerry Middleton, 27 of the 400 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving whole suspended with a prior, false informing, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
