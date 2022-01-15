ALBION — The Noble County Public Library system saw its tax rate fall slightly for 2022.
Executive director Sandy Petrie delivered the good news during her financial reports Thursday night to the library’s board of trustees. The tax rate dropped from $0.0815 per $100 of assessed evaluation to $0.0691 per $100 of assessed evaluation.
The library’s revenue exceeded expectations in 2021’s final tax settlement. For operations, the total revenue was higher than expected by $29,762.80. The revenue sources were: Taxes, $22,814.34; Financial Institution Taxes, $573.45; Commercial Vehicle Excise Taxes, $36.71; and Excise Taxes, $6,302.72.
For debt, the total revenue was higher than expected by $16,909.59, generated from Taxes, $13,407.96; Financial Institution Taxes, $287.98; Commercial Vehicle Excise Taxes, $36.71; and Excise Taxes, $3,176.94.
The board approved a resolution to realign various funds within the 2021 budget to close out the year. Petrie said the budget required only minor adjustments between funds.
Trustees Gwen Jones and Bev Huntsman each agreed to serve another four-year term on the library board. Jones is completing her second term this year and Huntsman is finishing her third term. Huntsman’s fourth term will be her last term on the board, as board members are limited to serving four terms.
Library patrons will be able to make meeting room reservations online once a new website goes live within days. Reservations will be open in six-month periods under a new fee schedule. The board approved the updated meeting room policy.
The board agreed to amend its Crosswinds benefit fees in order to continue to offer the counseling benefit to staff. Petrie said the increased fees are still within the budget.
After adjourning the regular meeting, trustees convened the library’s required annual Board of Finance meeting. Lori Sprague was elected president and Reta Sherwin was elected secretary of the Board of Finance, the same offices they hold on the board of trustees. KPC Media Group was designated to publish the library’s legal notices for 2022.
After the Board of Finance meeting adjourned, trustees went into executive session to discuss the annual performance review of the executive director.
