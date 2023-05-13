3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
Gayle L. Barden Jr., 39, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Barden was held without bond.
Brittany M. Garrett, 35, of the 500 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony’ and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Garrett was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy W. Hicks, 45, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hicks was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy D. Lowe, 39, of the 800 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lowe was held on $5,000 bond.
Brett M. Marbaugh, 28, of the 400 block of South C.R. 950W, Kimmell, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Marbaugh was held without bond.
Stephanie M. Tikkanen, 41, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kikkanen was held on $10,000 bond.
