Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Doniven M. Combs, 20, of the 00 block of EMS D18B Lane, Syracuse, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Combs was released on his own recognizance.
Hannah L. Kehr, 20, of the 2300 block of East C.R. 500N, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Kehr was released on her own recognizance.
Braxton C. Koldyke, 18, of the 2300 block of East C.R. 125N, Albion, was arrested at 6:49 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Koldyke was released on his own recognizance.
Brian C. Schott, 39, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Monday by Albion police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Schott was held on $2,500 bond.
Tony L. Carson Jr., 26, of the 900 block of High Street, Anderson, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Carson was held without bond.
Heather M. Correa, 50, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Bonnie L. Detweiler, 45, of the 100 block of North River Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday by Liogonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Detweiler was released on her own recognizance.
Carl W. Hagerman, 20, of the 1800 block of Rochester Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hagerman was released on his own recognizance.
Joshua W. Harpel, 31, of the 2300 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday by Noble Conuy police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Harpel was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew L. Hisey, 44, of the 1300 block of East Railroad Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. NO bond information provided.
Britteny R. Miller, 24, of the 200 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jayda C. Mills, 44, of the 10200 block of Pleasant Valley Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of contempt of court. Mills was held without bond.
Rylie B. Osbun, 20, of the 700 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Osbun was released on her own recognizance.
Karmin M. Rodriguez, 30, of the 400 block of North Olive Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Rodriguez was released on her own recognizance.
Tristan G. Sherman, 20, of the 400 block of North C.R. 900W, Kimmell, was arrested at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor. Sherman was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.