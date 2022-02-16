KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Local Development Corp. has close to $2 million in tax dollars its bank account available for projects, after spending slightly over $671,000 last year.
On Tuesday, KLDC President Jerry Steinbarger gave a quick update on the organizations financials and briefly recounted the projects it supported in 2021.
The KLDC is the organization in control of the city’s County Economic Development Income Taxes, part of the county’s income taxes that are disbursed to the county and cities and towns for use on economic development projects.
That’s a separate pot of tax dollars distinct from the city’s general funds, the tax increment financing dollars controlled by the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, self-imposed tax dollars for the Kendallville Economic Improvement District downtown and private funds raised and stewarded by Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s Main Street organization.
The group started 2021 with about $2.05 million in the back and received a total income over the year of just over $587,000.
Steinbarger reported that the organization made disbursements totaling $671,476.55 on the year.
The bulk of that spending in 2021 was the $500,000 the KLDC pledged toward the city’s $2.52 million solar field on the site of the former McCray Refrigerator factory off Wayne Street.
The organization also paid out just over $50,000 toward completion of the jet hangar at the Kendallville Municipal Airport and supported Kendallville Restorations Inc., the city’s nonprofit working on neighborhood stabilization and revitalization primarily in the area of North Main Street north of downtown by purchasing troubled properties and either rehabbing or tearing them down. Other expenditures including $5,000 to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and smaller disbursements for operating expenses.
The organization does have three outstanding commitments that it approved but have not yet paid out — $174,375 for the industrial shell building being built at the corner of Weston Avenue and Ohio Street, $150,000 toward Phase 1 of the Drake Road reconstruction from Main Street to Weston Avenue starting construction in 2023 and $55,755 for street lights in the forthcoming Noble Creek housing development off Sherman Street near South Side Elementary.
Kendallville City Council members had no questions or comments for Steinbarger, but Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie did note the city’s CEDIT collections would be slightly down this year, although only around $600 total so nearly the same.
