KENDALLVILLE — Oct. 30 will be the day for kids to get candy in Kendallville, with the annual Trick or Treat on Main Street scheduled for the morning and then trick-or-treating around town taking place later than evening.
First up, the Trick or Treat on Main Street event will once again be a drive-thru event like it was in 2020, with city officials foregoing the usual walking around to downtown merchants and instead dumping big goodie bags to kids through car windows.
Last year's event was held as a drive-thru due to COVID-19, with southbound vehicles pulling up in front of City Hall and helped handing out treat bags to kids inside their vehicles.
At Tuesday's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, where the board was considering a request for parking restrictions that day, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said the drive-thru "went really smooth" last year that they opted to do it again this fall.
Then giveaway will start at 10 a.m. with treat bags distributed in front of City Hall same as last year. Kids and parents are encouraged to dress up and/or decorate their vehicles for the event.
As for house-to-house trick-or-treating, that will also take place on Oct. 30, with Kendallville City Council members opting to not hold the candy rush on a Sunday as has been the case in the past when Halloween falls on that day of the week.
Trick-or-treat hours will start at 5 p.m. and run through 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
In other business at Tuesday's board of works meeting, the board:
• Swore in Brian Strange as the new Kendallville street department superintendent. Stranger, who previously worked in the city's water department, takes over for Ryan Alwine. Alwine resigned the superintendent job to take an open facilities manager position with the city park department.
• Approved designated 10 parking spots in the public lot behind City Hall for city employee parking only. Police Chief Lance Waters said city employees are sometimes forced to park well away from the building because the lot is open to anyone. Board members told Waters to inform East Noble Schools and Jansen Family Dentistry of the change, as their employees and visitors also use the lot.
• Approved purchase of a new Bobcat track loader for the street department at the cost of $56,152 and a Bobcat compact excavator at a cost of $46,785. The street department also received approval to purchase a skid loader upgrade and exchange at a cost of $5,789.36.
• Approved repair of a blower motor at the wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $9,794.10. Superintendent Mark Shultz said the motor is only about four years old and should have a normal lifespan of about 10 years.
• Approved transfer of Norman Creech from the city wastewater department to the city water department. Shultz said he will be advertising to find a replace for Creech at the wastewater plant.
