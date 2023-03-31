KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Board is listening.
In a statement issued via the corporation on Wednesday, the seven-member board addressed recent upheaval within the district, spurred in part by the resignation of longtime East Noble Middle School Principal Andy Deming.
The March 22 school board meeting brought more than 200 people to Avilla Elementary, a large crowd that came to loudly support Deming, who alleged that his decision to leave at the end of this school year was brought on due to "degrading comments and statements” from district Superintendent Teresa Gremaux.
Attendees at the school board meeting pressed members to get to the root of why Deming decided to leave, with some calling outright for Gremaux, who is in her second year leading East Noble, to resign or be removed.
The board's statement, posted one week after the meeting, is signed "Members of the East Noble School Board."
The board is comprised of seven members: Dave Pine, Brad Anderson, Jen Blackman, Doug Jansen, Faye Kline, Scott Truelove and board president Brent Durbin.
"This past week was a challenge moment for our school system. A tremendous show of support for a valued and dedicated leader revealed the amount of care we have as a community for our schools. As difficult as it is to lose any staff member of this caliber, our school system is still full of amazing individuals throughout the district. Great education of students is happening every day in every building," the statement reads.
"As a school board, we understand the responsibility to guide this corporation to strive to maintain our strong standing. We heard you not only this past week, but all other times you have reached out to us. Your words never fall on deaf ears of the board even though it may appear we are not engaged. We are and will continue to serve with dedication and thoroughness," the statement concludes.
East Noble does take public comment from citizens at each board meeting — 10 people spoke at the March 22 meeting — with the board typically giving three minutes per speaker with a 20 minute total cap in order to conduct the rest of its meeting in a timely manner.
The comment period is one-way communication, however, as board members do not answer questions or address comments after they're made.
Board members do have their own opportunity at the end of each meeting to make comments of their own or raise issues, although they have historically only used it to recognize staff or students or offer other thank yous.
At the last meeting, Jansen used that opportunity to thank the crowd for attending and speaking their minds about the principal departure.
“By you guys being here, it shows you care,” Jansen said. “Our board is dedicated and thoughtful through this process.”
East Noble's board is not likely to address Deming's resignation in more detail or debate at a meeting, as government boards typically do not air personnel matters in public.
Gremaux provided the following statement to The News Sun past deadline for the March 24 edition of the paper recapping the meeting at Avilla.
"We appreciate Mr. Deming’s years of service to East Noble School Corporation. He has been an important part of East Noble for many years and is appreciated for his leadership. We are disappointed by his resignation and again saddened when he declined an offer to rescind his resignation. He will be missed by staff, students, and parents. We wish him nothing but the best for his future," Gremaux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.