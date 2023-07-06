ALBION — When the Noble County Council needs it, Lake City Bank will provide it.
The council on Wednesday accepted a bid from Lake City Bank to provide up to a $4 million line of credit to help pay for $8.5 million in renovation work being done at the Noble County Courthouse.
The money won’t be needed right away.
“We can draw on it as needed,” said project manager Zack Smith, who is also the Noble County Highway Department’s engineer.
The total cost of the project is an estimated $8.5 million. The county has budgeted approximately $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to pay for slightly more than half of the project.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
According to County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, the county has $5.7 million of its original $9.2 million in ARP funds. Improvements at the Noble County Jail and the installation of a sewer line to the Noble County Office Complex-South, are expected to gobble up approximately $1.2 million.
The council had solicited bids from financial institutions to be at the ready to provide additional financial assistance. The only banks to respond were Lake City and Community State Bank.
The county’s financial advisor recommended Lake City’s bid, at least in part, because of its fixed interest rate of 5.4% which would be charged once the county decides to borrow. Under terms of the deal, the county would be able to withdraw in increments and may not need to take the entire sum at all.
Once the ARP money has been gone through, the county council will look at its overall financial situation before making a decision on how to fund the remainder.
The council has said it could use Rainy Day Fund or CEDIT monies to help offset the overall cost. The council has said it would like to use interest on investments which accrues in its Rainy Day Fund to help pay off any loan payments which would be required by utilizing its line of credit.
Knafel said the Rainy Day Fund currently has $1.7 million. The council has previously stated it does not want to see that fund’s coffers fall below $1 million. The Rainy Day Fund is a catch-all for emergency expenditures, such as emergency expenditures from its health insurance coverage.
Noble County Councilman Doug Harp made the motion to accept Lake City’s bid. Councilman Trey Forbes provided the second. The measure passed 4-0.
Smith also reported to the council that the Noble County Clerk’s Office was in the process of moving from the courthouse to the former BMV building to the north. The clerk’s office will be temporarily located there until renovations are complete.
Smith credited Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman with helping to keep moving costs down. The bulk of the work in moving items from the clerk’s office to the new building is being done by part-time high school student help, organized and supervised by Leatherman.
The firm overseeing the renovation, Wiegand Construction, has been called in for lifting the heavier objects as well as for removing items which require a high degree of technical skill, including metal shelving which comes in 200-pound sections, Smith said.
But those costs have been minor and under projections thanks to Leatherman and his workers.
“Gary has done a good job,” Smith said.
The Noble County Purdue Extension Office is also moving this week from its offices on the ground floor of the new Noble County Annex to the second floor to make way for court offices. Noble County Circuit Court and Noble County Superior Court I and II will be moving to the new courthouse during renovations.
Smith said the bid process will come in September with completion to take place in the summer of 2024.
