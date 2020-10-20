Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 18, according to jail records.
Taylor Miller, 23, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, Avilla, was arrested Tuesday by Shipshewana police on a charge of misdemeanor theft. Miller posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Donald Buel, 51, of the 71100 block of Aldrich Lake Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Lewis, 21, of the 200 block of Memorial Drive, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a hold order. No further charging information provided.
Dustin Collins, 36, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Teresa Hernandez, 38, of the 2300 block of West 42nd Court, Gary, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Spencer Rose, 64, of the 1300 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Rose posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Joseph Johnson, 30, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Centreville, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine and a warrant issued by authorities in Cass County.
Salvador Rodriguez, 40, of the 52700 block of Brook Stream Circle, Elkhart, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Nicholas Cline, 31, homeless, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Aidan Spahr, 23, of the 100 block of Mechanic Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Donna Golsten, 56, of the 1400 block of Millennium Crossing, Fort Wayne, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Shannon Sizemore, 44, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Roger Lenker III, 21, of the 00 block of Winchester Trails, Goshen, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jared Whitmore, 29, of the 600 block of East Middlebury Street, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday by Shipshewana police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Justin Ferguson, 32, of the 600 block of East Middlebury Street, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday by Shipshewana police on charges of battery and possession of marijuana.
Mary Yoder, 22, of the 6700 block of North C.R. 450W, Shipshewana, was arrested Sunday by Shipshewana police on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. Yoder posted bond and was released.
Roy Osborn II, 52, of the 700 block of High Street, Coal Grove, Ohio, was booked Sunday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Gregory Bender, 58, of the 200 block of Clark Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bender also had an active warrant issued by authorities in Noble County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.