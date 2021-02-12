Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Natalie L. Ford, 38, of the 100 block of Evans Drive, Fremont, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a pair of warrants, including one for failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided. Ford was held on $19,813.49 cash bond.
Brooke N. Honaker, 35, of the 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Honaker was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert D. Terry Jr., 37, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. Terry was held without bond.
Zane M. Wood, 34, of the 3500 block of East C.R. 75S, Albion, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Wood was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Wood was held without bond.
