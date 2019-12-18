3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jo Ellen DeLong, 39, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. DeLong was held on $1,500 bond.
Jonathan P. Shrock, 23, of the 800 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Monday by Albion police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Shrock was held without bond.
James A. Spencer, 58, of the 100 block of North Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; criminal conversion, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Spencer was held on $4,500 bond.
