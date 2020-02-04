KENDALLVILLE — United Way of Noble County has announced several important dates for its 4th Power of the Purse event, scheduled for May 14 and 15 at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City. This event includes a delicious luncheon, several amazing purses to browse and win, the iconic “Men-In-Black” and an opportunity to immediately and directly affect the mission of one special agency.
Online registration opens March 1 at www.uwnoble.org. Tickets will be $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
The Power of the Purse Committee has worked each year to broaden the event’s outreach. The first Power of the Purse Special Grant opportunity was launched last year. This year the United Way will again offer a special grant to one non-profit agency that provides services or programming to Noble County women and/or children.
The application can be found on the United Way website at www.uwnoble.org . Applications are due via email to Debi.Pfaffenberger@UWNoble.org by Friday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
