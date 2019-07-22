LAGRANGE — The following people were arrested and booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Evan Brzezinski, 29, of the 1700 block of Atchison Avenue, Whiting, was arrested on Wednesday for failure to appear.
Sheriff Sola, 23, of the 4500 block of Hickory Road, Mishawaka, was arrested on Wednesday for a failure to appear.
James Naylor, 42, of the 2500 block of Eddy Street, Elkhart, was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Patricia Wiest, 65, of Greensburg, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Al-Yafay Anad, 20, of the 3100 block of Decatur Avenue, Bronx, New York, was arrested on Wednesday for operating without ever receiving a license and reckless driving.
Selena Gondy, 32, of the 13000 block of U.S. 12, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested on Thursday on a charge of failure to appear.
Latasha Randall, 36, of the 29000 block of U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
David Eash, 29, of the 2700 block of South S.R. 3, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, violation of an interlock device, and possession of marijuana.
Jeff Wenger, 36, of the 700 block of C.R. West 600S, Wolcottville, was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for theft.
Crystal Hagerman, 39, of the 700 block of C.R. West 600S, Wolcottville, was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for theft.
Steven Fry, 21, of the 5100 block of C.R. West 800S, Topeka, was arrested Friday on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Kevin Schmucker, 20, of the 2300 block of C.R. East 400N, was arrested Friday on a charge of minor in possession.
Joshua Colter, 27, of the 500 block of North Meadowview Lane, Kendallville, on a charge of pointing a firearm.
Rodney Duvall, 49, of the 800 block of South Bend Drive, Rome City, was arrested Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Joshua Tramel, 37, of the 5300 block of West Lakevalley Road, Pleasant Lake, was arrested Friday on a charge of public intoxication.
Alexis Davidson, 36, of the 100 block of Tour Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Friday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
John Clark, 55, of the 1500 block of South Street, Lafayette, was arrested Friday on a charge of non-support of a dependant.
Travis Egly, 22, of the 7100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Andrew Lange, 40 of the 700 block of East Elm Street, Wauseon, Ohio, was arrested Saturday on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Justin Decamp, 21, of the 1100 block of C.R. East 950S, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, visiting a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug with a firearm, and failure to appear.
