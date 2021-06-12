CROMWELL — Noble County Public Library’s board of trustees voted Thursday night to update its meeting room policies, now that meeting spaces at the library’s three branches are open for reservations again. Meeting spaces were closed during the pandemic.
The policy revisions include price changes, the availability of meeting rooms at each branch library in Avilla, Albion and Cromwell, and a list of nonrefundable items. No alcohol is permitted at any private events held on library property.
The board heard reports on a couple of maintenance issues. Director Sandy Petrie said the chiller at the Albion branch wasn’t operating, so the air conditioning in the building is off. She is working with professionals to resolve the issue.
The board accepted a quote from Ranger Materials of Warsaw for crack filling, sealing and striping, and repaving in the parking lots of all three branches. Petrie noted that the project’s total cost is estimated at $35,855. Of that amount, an estimated $22,000 will be spent to rebuild and repave the back parking lot of the Albion branch.
The back lot received heavy use as parking space for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the lower level of the library. Constant traffic pulverized the asphalt in several large areas of the parking lot.
Petrie said the library is proud to offer space to the vaccine clinic, located there since December, as a way to serve the community even though heavy traffic accelerated the damage.
In a related action, the trustees agreed to give space to a COVID testing site, even as the vaccine clinic is shutting down. The Community Learning Center’s testing site will need to find a new location soon, Petrie said, and the library’s facilities are well suited to its operation. Vaccine patients can easily be separated from patients needing a COVID test.
The Department of Health will pay rent of $100 per month to the library to help the library recoup the loss of revenue from meeting room reservations.
The board took care of several housekeeping chores, including the approval to buy a new VOIP phone system. The upfront cost is $2,375, which will replace the existing phones and add a couple of additional ones, but Petrie said the monthly payment will see a decrease from $514 to $419.
The board approved a revision to the bylaws that permits electronic attendance by members at its meetings, via Zoom or some other platform, provided that four board members are present in person at the meeting.
The board renewed agreements for Overdrive Schedule C and Crosswinds, A mental health benefit for staff.
All three library branches will be closed Wednesday, July 14, for staff in-service training.
Trustees also began an ongoing discussion on staff and board training focused on diversity and discrimination issues, including the identification of unconscious bias.
