KENDALLVILLE — What should have been an exciting time for Kendallville as it opened bids for its $2 million downtown facade project instead turned into a bit of a bid bummer.
Prices were a concern going in due to heavy inflation in the construction market, and the bids were a mixed bag with some looking OK and others looking much more expensive than anticipated.
And was most concerning to city leaders Tuesday is that two of the downtown's biggest buildings, two of its statement pieces, weren't bid at all.
More than a year in the making, Kendallville finally opened bids for its $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade project during Tuesday's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
The $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant project is being funded by state money earmarked to do historic restoration and preservation of downtown buildings.
Kendallville was one of two communities to win the grant, which is a new state program in its first even award cycle. Small Brookville in southern Indiana was the other community selected for the state's trial run of the new program.
Kendallville asked building owners to put up 15% of the construction cost toward their projects, with the grant covering the other 85%.
The original, hyper-aggressive timeline called for the project to be bid in early 2022, but that proved to be way too optimistic as the city and state worked together throughout last year to prepare and put out a bid package.
The city had originally identified its Top 10 buildings it would bid, then if any money was left over, it could seek to pick up at least another five.
During 2022, Treehouse Realty at 129 S. Main St. had to drop out, leaving nine buildings on the listing. Furnishings store 100 S. Main also dropped out just before bids went out and was not included, leaving eight properties for consideration.
Instead of clumping all of the buildings together into one package, architect MartinRiley and the city split the project into five different bid packages.
That decision appears to have bitten Kendallville now, as it received bids from two firms only covering three of the five packages on Tuesday.
Advanced Restoration Contractors of Indianapolis bid three of the packages and was the lowest bidder on all three.
It was the only company to bid Package 1, covering Love Me Two Times antique shop spanning 105-109 N. Main St. and then the Jeny's Tacos/Kropp Insurance shared facade at 215 and 217 S. Main Street, at $708,000.
Advanced Restoration Contractors was the lower bidder on Package 2, including Hosler Realty at 106 S. Main St. and the old post office building at 119 W. Mitchell Street, bidding $330,000. Shawnee Construction and Engineering also bid the package, but was much higher at $595,000.
For bid Package 3 — 101 N. Main St., the former Relaxation Station building — Advanced Restoration again beat Shawnee, bidding $391,000 compared to $455,000.
In total, Advanced Restoration Contractors three bids totaled $1,429,000.
What got left out were two statement projects for Kendallville.
Bid Package 4 was for 101 S. Main St., the Kendallville Auto Value, which was expected to be the biggest and most expensive transformation in the project.
Also skipped was Bid Package 5 covering work on the Strand Theatre at 221 S. Main St., which is one of the city's main historic anchors downtown.
Following the meeting, Kendallville Board of Works President Jim Dazey said he was concerned that bids received fell short of the full package.
"It is higher than we anticipated I think," Dazey said. "We were hoping we would be able to do some additional buildings, but it's within the parameters of what we've got to work with. I think it's a beginning and we need to continue moving forward."
Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson at first said she was pleased that the bids fell within the city's $2 million, as city leaders had been fearing the price would overrun significantly.
Construction costs have gone way up compared to when the city was first awarded the grant back in summer 2021, so prices were a big concern.
However, after Johnson realized a couple buildings were left out — and discovered that the 101 address that was bid was the Relaxation Station on North Main and not Kendallville Auto Value on South Main — she had more concerns, specifically noting that Relaxation Station project looked significantly higher than originally expected.
The Kendallville Auto Value had been identified early on as probably the most expensive project on the list due to its size, with estimates initially running about $350,000 for that building. The Relaxation Station is a much smaller property, albeit in worse shape due to more than a decade of vacancy, and came in at $391,000 at the best.
Back in March 2022, initial estimates were that the city could do all of its Top 10 within about $1.4-$1.67 million and possibly explore tackling up to five more.
After Tuesday's bids, it's looking much more likely that the city won't be within budget to tackle all eight of the remaining projects from its initial Top 10, and/or additional property owners may have to drop out if they can't hit the 15% match due to cost increases.
City leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday to pore over the bids and discuss next steps.
The Board of Works could award the project at its next meeting on Jan. 24, or may have to go back to the drawing board and consider alternatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.