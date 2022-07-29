10 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Ten people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jasmine M. Garcia, 23, of the 1300 block of Oakwood Lane, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Garcia was held without bond.
William A. White, 46, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 350W, Albion, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. White was held without bond.
Adam L. Bolen, 39, of the 400 block of South Main Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 4:41 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bolen was released on his own recognizance.
Daniel R. Lytle Jr., 43, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was booked at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Angela F. Hunter, 46, of the 200 block of Burnam Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Hunter was held without bond.
Jace M. Martz, 23, of the 00 block of Sunrise Way, Bluffton, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Martz was held on $2,500 bond.
Paul H. Ruiz Jr., 32, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 550E, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Ruiz was held without bond.
Jon A Schlarb, 41, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Millersburg, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Schlarb was held on $2,500 bond.
Zachary W. Spencer, 26, of the 16600 block of Hatstick Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Spencer was held without bond.
Chad S. Troye, 44, of the 900 block of Mildred Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Troye was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.