INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb recognizes the Shipshewana Trading Place Auction & Flea Market and S&H Metal Products Inc. with Governor’s Century and Half-Century Awards.
On August 9, Governor Holcomb recognized 38 companies in Indiana for longevity, service to employees and impact on the local community.
“Every year, The Century and Half-Century Awards remind me of the dedication and perseverance Hoosiers across the state bring to their businesses,” said Holcomb.
“Each year it is truly an honor to recognize these organizations that have withstood the test of time, navigated economic uncertainties and demonstrated unconditional commitment to their employees and communities across Indiana.”
The Shipshewana Flea Market was eligible for and awarded the Century Award, as it’s been in operation since 1922. S&H Metal would receive the Half-Century Award, after 51 consecutive years of service.
There have been more than 1,200 companies that have been recognized across the state. The award has been given out yearly for the last 32 years.
The awards are given out by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, a board made up of 15 members and headed by the governor.
The IEDC manages economic initiatives by the state, and is a resource for state companies.
More information and award applications are available at iedc.in.gov.
Other businesses nearby that were recognized included Feichter Realtors, Phend and Brown Inc. and Goshen Stamping LLC., who received the Century Award.
Don Ayres Honda, Kropf Industries, Clunette Elevator Co. Inc. and Warsaw Chemical Holdings were recognized with the Half-Century Award.
