5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Kasidy M. Arnold, 25, of the 1100 block of Beacon Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Arnold was held on $2,500 bond.
Joshua M. Brown, 36, of the 1300 block of Road 169, Oakwood, Ohio, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brown was held on $2,500 bond.
Jerry J. Coak, 52, of the 12100 block of Lima Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Coak was held on $2,500 bond.
Dusty J. Petre, 59, of the 500 block of North Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Petre was held on $2,500 bond.
Brant A Snider, 19, of the 1400 block of East Summit Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Snider posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
