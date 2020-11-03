KENDALLVILLE — Where are the new streetlights and trees for Main Street?
Still a week or two away from going in, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said Monday.
It’s been a week or two for more than a month now, though, as the finishing touches on downtown have hit another delay.
At the end of September, City Engineer Scott Derby said electrical work was wrapping up and then street lights were expected to start going up by mid-month in October.
Trees were planned for later, as the city wasn’t expecting delivery until the end of October, with planting happening shortly after, as it’s ideal to place new trees in fall when they’re dormant, Derby said.
All of October passed, however, with no lights and no trees.
On Monday, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe addressed a question about when those would be showing up.
“The light poles are here. The brackets to put it together are not,” Handshoe said. “The trees have arrived and in this next week or so they should be planted.”
Handshoe said city crews are preoccupied at the moment with curbside leaf pickup and will get to placing the new downtown trees — frontier elms and skyline honeylocusts — afterward.
Downtown has been exceptionally dark without street lights for the entire summer and fall, a darkness that is likely to become more pronounced since Daylight Saving Time rolled back clocks on Sunday.
Sunset in Kendallville now takes place about 5:30 p.m., so the city’s downtown drag gets dark much earlier.
The new antique-themed street lights will shine over the street but also have a second, lower lamp on the sidewalk side to cast downward light onto the sidewalks for pedestrians.
Although the finishing touches on the city’s $1.57 million downtown makeover have dragged, the city is making preparations for a good-looking holiday season.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission offered to buy some new holiday-themed banners to hang on the new streetlights once they’re installed, while the downtown Economic Improvement District provided funds to purchase new holiday lighting.
“I think there is a huge expectation this year with the new streetscape that downtown needs to look good,” Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson said.
Handshoe also dropped a hint that local metal fabricator Kammerer Dynamics will be providing a “big surprise” for downtown this year, but didn’t elaborate on what that might be.
