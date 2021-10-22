LAGRANGE — A group of Lakeland High School seniors staged a two-vehicle mock accident Thursday afternoon hoping to get a message across to schoolmates to pay attention when they’re behind the wheel.
The mock accident was started by students Natalie Huffman and Brooklyn Burkhead as part of a senior project. The two said they hoped the dramatization would grab the attention of Lakeland’s students and make them more likely to be safe when driving.
Burkhead played the role of a drunk driver and Huffman one of her passengers. Curtis Wrecking Inc. of LaGrange donated the two wrecked cars that were staged on the track in front of the stands at the Lakeland football field.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office provided several deputies for the event, and the LaGrange and Howe Volunteer Fire Departments each provided firefighters in full turnouts and a truck. A Parkview LaGrange Hospital ambulance participated in the event, as did the Frurip-May Funeral home.
Burkhead said the toughest part of the whole project was pulling together all the resources, such as the police officers, firefighters, and EMTs in order to make the mock accident look real.
Lakeland turned out its entire Jr./Sr. high school student body to sit in the stands and watch the mock accident exercise. Most students sat quietly watching as the exercise unfolded.
In the mock accident, four students in one car collided with a second car carrying two people. One student was ejected from a car and supposedly killed.
Sitting in the back of a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office truck in handcuffs after being mock arrested, Burkhead said she believed the exercise got its message home to the students.
“It really did feel real,” she said. “I think it really did have a big impact on the people watching.”
Huffman said she could see other students in the stands talking to each other and pointing to the field.
“I thought it really worked. People are talking and I think some people now understand just how serious this is,” she said.
Thursday was the first time in four years that students have staged a mock accident to warn their schoolmates about the dangers that young drivers face when they are behind the wheel of a car or truck. Both Burkhead and Huffman admitted last year’s fatal accident that killed two Prairie Heights students was on their minds as they planned their mock accident.
Lakeland Principal Jason Schackow said while it’s difficult to judge how students will react to mock displays, he hoped most will take a few extra seconds to think about Thursday’s event the next time they sit down behind the wheel of a car or truck.
“We don’t always see the impact of these demonstrations right away, but if the kids think about when they get behind the wheel, or in a car with someone else, I think that’s when it will become an event that it worked,” he explained.
