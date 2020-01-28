SHIPSHEWANA — Pajama Days, the annual Shipshewana event that encourages shoppers to roam through the streets of Shipshewana wearing only their pajamas, returns to town this Saturday.
The 24th annual event offers shoppers who roll out of bed and into the retail stores around Shipshewana, never having changed out of their pajamas, special discounts at retail shops all across town.
While touted as a fun day for customers, local retailers said special occasion events like pajama days are an important part of Shipshewana’s retail environment.
"As it turns out, events like this are important," said Levi King, a local retailer, a Shipshewana businessman and member of the Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association. "Amazon can't do events like this. We have to do what we can to make shopping fun, and this is one of those events.”
Pajama Days is the first major event of the New Year that draws crowds in the thousands to Shipshewana. Retailers offer special discounts to pajama-wearing customers, and most of those discounts are only good from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Many Pajama Day customers annually return to Shipshewana just for this event. Many customers arrive the night before and stay in local hotels, just to ensure they’re on the streets of Shipshewana by 6 a.m. King estimated that most of Shipshewana’s hotel rooms fill up just for this one event.
King said its important retailers do things like Pajama Days that make shopping more fun for customers and employees alike.
“One thing you’ve got to keep in mind is that people want to have fun,” he explained. “Whether it’s your employees, whether it’s your customers, people want to have fun. This is a fun thing. People come out and they try to wear the craziest pajamas they have just to have fun.”
King said sometimes groups of customers show up all wearing the same pajamas and post photos on social media.
While most stores in town open at 6 a.m., several unlock their doors and turn on the open sign at 5 a.m. King recommended shoppers check out the town’s web page at Shipshewana.com to make plans for this Saturday’s Pajama Days.
