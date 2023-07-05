ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Michigan — A 19-year-old LaGrange man was arrested on multiple charges following a crash that left two people dead on Friday in Michigan.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not identified the suspect or the victims.
According to St. Joseph County police, at approximately 10:38 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded the area of Indian Prairie Road near Kalamazoo Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash.
The rural area is south of White Pigeon, Michigan.
Police said in a news release that a Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 19-year-old LaGrange County man, allegedly passed a Chevrolet Cobalt in a no passing zone. The Escalade allegedly then struck the Cobalt sending it off the roadway, striking a tree.
A 29-year-old woman was pronounced deceased on scene. A 27-year-old woman was air lifted to Bronson Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced deceased as a result of the accident.
Radio Station WLKM, Three Rivers, Michigan, reported that the two women were from Shipshewana but their names have not been released.
Deputies arrested the suspect driver. He is being charged with several felonies stemming from this incident, according to police. Alcohol and speed are believed to factors in this incident.
Assisting the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were the White Pigeon Police Department, White Pigeon Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Life Care Ambulance as well as West Michigan Air Care Go Flight.
